The Fremont Company Welcomes Industry Specialist As New Director Of Club Store Sales

“Bill brings over thirty years of experience with some of the top food companies in the world, including Nestle and Heinz. He is known for efficient and reliable results and is mapping out our plan to help several of our brands, including the Paisley Farm brand, leverage their shelf success into areas like frozen and refrigerated foods. Consumer surveys and feedback have indicated that expansion in this direction bodes well for the next phase of the Fremont Company's growth strategy,” says Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company.

Bill Nunn has a successful track record that embraces every class of trade, including food service, C-store, traditional retail, club and drug. He has strong relationships with several of the biggest retailers in the food business and will be involved across multiple food lines and channels.

The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 100 years' experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, fruits and other specialty foods.

