Employment Services Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 'Employment Services Global Market Report 2023 ,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive source of information encompassing all aspects of the employment services market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the employment services market is projected to reach a size of $2,624.22 billion by 2027, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth of the employment services market can be attributed to the increasing rate of unemployment. The North America region is expected to dominate the employment services market in terms of market share. Key players in this market include Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Hays Plc, Kelly Services Inc., ADP LLC, and Insperity, Inc.

Trending Employment Services Market Trend

A notable trend in the employment services market is the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence by executive search services companies and recruitment agencies to streamline the recruitment process. The recruitment process often involves sifting through profiles from a large pool of applicants, which can be time-consuming. Artificial intelligence offers automation solutions for efficient candidate screening and assessment. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots are being deployed for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews.

Employment Services Market Segments

.By Type: Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations

.By Vertical: Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology, Other Verticals

.By Mode: Online, Offline

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Employment services refer to services that provide labor or workforce to other businesses for their organizational activities, typically on a temporary, short-term, or long-term basis. These services aim to assist individuals in securing employment opportunities, often by offering training or facilitating connections between job seekers and companies.

