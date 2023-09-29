Film Adaptation Of 'Seeking Persephone' Soars To Top 3 On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seeking Persephone takes flight on Kickstarter

A creative dream team is seeing success with a unique crowdfunding campaign to adapt a beloved regency romance novel for the big screen.

- USA Today Bestselling Author Sarah EdenLEHI, UTAH, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- USA Today bestselling and award-winning author Sarah Eden today celebrated her debut Kickstarter campaign landing in the top three among hundreds of active film projects on the popular crowdfunding platform. Together with producers John Lyde and Ron Brough, the creative collaborators are raising funds for a film adaptation of Eden's wildly popular regency romance “Seeking Persephone.” (Covenant Communications, 2011)Eden is the author of more than 70 other novels - many in the booming regency romance genre - and enjoys combined sales of 1,000,000 copies around the world. Despite the long journey from the page to screen, Eden believes it's been worth the wait.“Every author dreams of her novel being adapted into a feature film,” Eden said.“What a surreal and exciting journey to see these characters coming to life!”Eden, the force behind the Kickstarter, credits her fiercely loyal readers for generating interest and keeping the movie dream alive.“I'm so fortunate to have so many readers who love this genre as much as I do. I'm not just a romance writer, I'm a reader just like them.”Lyde, who will direct the feature, expressed quiet confidence that the campaign would be successful.“Naturally we all hoped this would connect with Sarah's fanbase,” Lyde said.“But we're still blown away by the early support. Just ten days in and we've already cleared 1000 backers and $100K in funding.”Unlike many book-to-film adaptations in development,“Seeking Persephone” already has two of its leads attached and they're actively promoting the project. Brough, who serves as executive producer, said the actors' support for the Kickstarter has been vital to its success.“We're thrilled to have Jake Stormoen and Ryann Bailey already on board. Audiences will soon see these talented actors were born for these roles and we look forward to announcing additional casting and even audition opportunities down the road.”The team added their collective caution that the work is hardly complete.“We're not there yet.” Lyde said.“The Kickstarter goal is $200,000 and we're excited to be over halfway there with 20 days to go, but we can't rest. If we want to shoot this movie next year in the UK as planned, we've got to keep running to the campaign's finish line on October 19.” Lyde added that all additional funds pledged beyond the goal will also go into production expenses and improving the final product for audiences.On behalf of the entire production, Eden extended an invitation for backers to share the campaign and its trailer by all means possible.“If you're on social media, we hope you'll share it. If you've got a phone, text a friend,” Eden said.“And if you've got a neighbor, knock on their door! Campaigns for independent films like this rely on grassroots buzz and word of mouth. With your help, we promise to turn this book we all love into a family friendly movie you'll want to watch again and again.”About the Author:Sarah is a USA Today best-selling author of witty and charming historical romances. Combining her obsession with history and her affinity for tender love stories, Sarah loves crafting deep characters and heartfelt romances set against rich historical backdrops.About the Director:John Lyde has directed over 30 feature films, traveling all over the world, filming modern romances in places like Turkey, Ireland, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Aruba, and most recently, England.About the Novel:When Persephone Lancaster receives a marriage proposal from the ill-tempered Duke of Kielder, she refuses, and then reconsiders. The obscene sum of money he's offering Persephone would save her family from ruin. With her characteristic optimism, she travels to the far reaches of Northumberland to wed a greatly feared stranger. Lodged deep in a thick forest infested with wild dogs, the Duke's castle is as cold and forbidding as the Duke himself, a man with terrible scars on his body and his soul. But the Duke's steely determination to protect his heart at all costs is challenged by his growing attachment to his lovely and gentle bride. With caring persistence, Persephone attempts to pierce the Duke's armor and reach the man beneath. Yet he cannot tolerate such exposure, and his repeated rejections take their toll. But when grave danger arises, the Duke realizes he must face the risk of revealing his true feelings or lose the woman he cannot live without.

