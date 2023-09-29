ROBERT GILLINGS, CREATOR OF“PAPER EMPIRE,” RESPONDS TO WGA STRIKE RESOLUTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES , CA , USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Robert Gillings, the esteemed creator and writer of the television show“Paper Empire ,” released an official statement in response to the recent conclusion of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.



“I'm delighted that the WGA strike is resolved and we can get back to creating the next season of Paper Empire,” Gillings stated, reflecting the sentiment of many in the industry.



With an air of optimism regarding another ongoing industry challenge, Gillings added,“We are hopeful the SAG strike will similarly be resolved to the benefit of all.”



“Paper Empire” which has not yet been released has nonetheless been widely recognized for its compelling storytelling, and Gillings makes it clear that the show's success is a collective effort.“Paper Empire's next season will be a testament to the creativity of writers and actors and the magic that happens when they work in unison with the producers and studios that support them,” he expressed.



Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of production and subsequent release of all three initial seasons of“Paper Empire,” and with the end of the WGA strike, and the hope of a return to filming once the SAG strike is over, they anticipate the worldwide premiere upon completion of filming.

