Sdiptech AB (Publ) - Change Of Number Of Votes

29 September 2023, 17:30 Change of number of votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) As of 29 September 2023, the total number of votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 52 , 557 , 938. The number of votes has decreased during September due to a conversion of 576,000 Class A shares to 576,000 Class B shares, which was carried out by the company after a request from a shareholder. The conversion was published through a press release on 1 September 2023. The total number of votes in the company following the conversion amounts to 52,557,938. After the conversion, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following:

Number of Class A shares Number of Class B shares Number of Pref.shares Number of shares , total Number of votes , total Before conversion 2,000,000 35,991,938 1,750,000 39,741,938 57,551,348 After conversion 1,424,000 36,567,938 1,750,000 39,741,938 52,557,938

This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact :

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00,

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 29 September 2023 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: .

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

