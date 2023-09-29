Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 29.9.2023


Innofactor Plc Announcement 29.9.2023
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 29.9.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 29.9.2023
Bourse trade Buy
Share IFA1V
Amount 6,600 Shares
Average price/ share 1.1400 EUR
Total cost 7,524.00 EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 249 856 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.9.2023
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029




