Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology Breaks Ground On $30 Million New Residence Hall For First-Year Students

This is an architectural rendering of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's new residence hall, expected to be ready for occupancy by first-year students in Fall 2025.

On-Campus Experience Being Further Enhanced While Addressing Increased Housing Need, With Near-Record Enrollment

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will further enhance the on-campus experience for first-year students by constructing a new residence hall, with future plans to upgrade one of the existing student housing facilities. The new building also will address the college's increased need for campus housing, with enrollment at near-record numbers.Rose-Hulman held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 28 for the new $30 million, four-floor residence hall, which will be located across from Speed Hall in an area currently used for parking. The building is scheduled to be available for occupancy by Fall 2025.Housing approximately 160 students, the new residence hall will have student lounges, kitchenettes, and study spaces on each floor. The building will be located southwest of Speed Residence Hall and within proximity to Baur-Sames-Bogart (BSB) and Percopo Residence Halls, which also house first-year students.Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons stated,“We're delighted to be able to add this new amenity for our first-year students. There has been a growing need in recent years for more on-campus student housing. This substantive project will pave the way for improving our on-campus housing options and further enhancing our students' valuable first-year experiences.”Coons added that the new residence hall's opening by Fall 2025 will allow the college to make substantive renovations to Speed Hall as a part of Phase II of this project, during the 2025-26 school year.Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Erik Hayes pointed out that Rose-Hulman has expanded its residence life services in recent years to meet student needs. Housing for upper-class students has been expanded with the additions of Lakeside Hall in 2012, the Apartments East and West Halls in 2004, and Percopo Hall in 2000. Meanwhile, the Mussallem Union has increased facilities for student counseling, career, health and dining services, along with the Center for Diversity and Inclusion; and the Hulman Living Room has area for students to enjoy the campus experience before, in between and after classes.“The first-year experience is so important in creating the special campus culture that's cherished by our students and alumni. This new residence hall and planned renovations to existing facilities will add amenities that will further enhance the residence life experience for all students,” said Hayes.First-year students are required to live on campus and an increasing number of upper-class students have sought housing in residence halls or on-campus fraternity and sorority housing in recent years.Rose-Hulman's enrollment has increased to nearly 2,250 students, as top scholars from throughout the world are attracted to the college's combination of high-quality education, cutting-edge facilities, and exceptional career opportunities. The Wall Street Journal's Best Colleges in America guide ranked Rose-Hulman No. 17 overall in the nation , U.S. News & World Report's College Guide ranked Rose-Hulman as the No. 1 undergraduate engineering college for the past 25 years, and the college consistently earns distinctions from other college guides and publications.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.ARCHITECTURAL RENDERINGS DESCRIPTION:Here is a link to a Dropbox with architectural renderings of the news residence hall:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

