INDUSTRY LEADERS BLOCKAPT AND UNYTED JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONISE QUANTUM SECURITY IN THE METAVERSE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- INDUSTRY LEADERS BLOCKAPT AND UNYTED JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONISE QUANTUM SECURITY IN THE METAVERSEBlockAPT, a leader in quantum-secure IT solutions, and Unyted, an innovative virtual world creator and metaverse platform developer, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering pioneering and secure IT solutions tailor-made for the metaverse.BlockAPT and Unyted will combine their expertise to create and deploy state-of-the-art quantum secure IT solutions uniquely designed to safeguard users and businesses from emerging digital threats, including those stemming from quantum computing advancements.BlockAPT's highly acclaimed, central management platform provides a quantum-secure communication channel bolstered with a unified, customisable dashboard providing advanced real-time analytics across the entire IT ecosystem. Moreover, the BlockAPT Platform supports and simplifies compliance and governance processes through a single interface. .Complementing this advanced technology, Unyted boasts diverse virtual landscapes that empower users to connect, collaborate, and embark on limitless adventures while ensuring full GDPR, TFR, and MiCA compliance.This powerful partnership between BlockAPT, renowned for its quantum security, and Unyted, revolutionising the virtual world and metaverse development, represents a convergence of both expertise and innovation to drive transformative change and shape the future of the metaverse together.“The metaverse represents a swiftly burgeoning frontier that holds the potential to revolutionise how we live, work, and interact with one another,” said Zafar Karim, CEO and Co-Founder of BlockAPT.“Our collaboration with Unyted is a source of great excitement as it enables us to introduce pioneering and secure IT solutions that empower businesses and users to harness the boundless opportunities presented by the metaverse.”Florian Krueger, CEO and Co-founder of Unyted said“We are elated to join forces with BlockAPT to usher quantum security into the metaverse. BlockAPT's cutting-edge solutions will fortify our ability to shield our users and enterprises from the latest threats, ensuring that the metaverse remains a safe and secure haven for all.”About BlockAPTFounded in 2019, BlockAPT's mission is to harness the potential of quantum computing for the greater good. The company's platform serves as a central nexus for quantum security management across digital ecosystems.BlockAPT's clientele and partnerships extend across the global landscape, spanning regions including the UK, US, and Japan.To find out more about BlockAPT, please visit:About UnytedUnyted is a virtual world creator and metaverse platform builder that unites individuals, businesses, and creative visions within an immersive digital universe. Unyted offers a diverse array of virtual experiences, enabling users to forge connections, collaborate, and explore limitless horizons.To find out more about Unyted, please visit:For media inquiries, please contact:Jelena ZecevicUnyted

