Lifetime Skills Academy Ignites Creativity And Innovation With Unique STEAM Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LSA

Enroll Now in Specialized Chess and 3D Printing Classes!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lifetime Skills Academy (LSA) proudly announces the launch of two exceptional STEAM programs designed to inspire young minds and fuel creativity. Offering specialized classes in Chess and 3D Printing, LSA invites parents and children to explore these enriching opportunities that combine education, innovation, and fun.STEAM (Chess Specialized Classes): LSA's Chess classes are more than just a game; they are a doorway to strategic thinking, problem-solving, and intellectual growth. Under the guidance of their expert instructors, children will not only learn to play chess, but will also develop critical life skills. The program is designed to challenge and captivate minds, transforming students into confident thinkers and tacticians. Enrolling in LSA's Chess program is a move toward success!STEAM (3D Printing Specialized Classes): Enter the world of innovation with LSA's 3D Printing classes. This state-of-the-art program introduces students to the exciting realm of design and creation. From conceptualizing ideas to watching them take physical form, participants will experience the thrill of innovation. Guided by industry professionals, children will learn the technology, tools and techniques needed to bring their creativity to life. LSA's 3D Printing classes are where imagination becomes reality!Lifetime Skills Academy's commitment to excellence and innovation shines through in these STEAM programs. By blending education with creativity, they offer a unique learning environment where children can thrive.Parents are encouraged to contact Lifetime Skills Academy today to discover more about these exclusive opportunities. It's time to unleash the potential and creativity of your child. With LSA, the possibilities are endless, and the future is bright!Lifetime Skills Academy (LSA) mission is to develop future leaders ready for our new technological world. Their programs are designed to ensure that students get a full range of exposure to all the new technologies, and the soft skills such as Leadership and confidence speaking publicly to thrive in the world. They create a positive environment full of support and motivation.For more information, visit , call (416) 627-1092 or emailAbout Lifetime Skills Academy's (LSA)Lifetime Skills Academy's (LSA) mission is to develop future leaders ready for our new technological world. Our programs are designed to ensure that students get a full range of exposure to all the new technologies, and the soft skills such as Leadership and confidence in speaking publicly to thrive in the world. We create a positive environment full of support and motivation. Our systems are developed by the top experts in Technology and Psychology, and all of our coaches are certified.

Jessica Abreu

TAC Sports

+1 416-627-1092

email us here