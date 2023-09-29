Arabic Edition Of Xi Jinping: On Respecting And Protecting Human Rights Launched In Cairo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27 local time, the launch ceremony for the Arabic edition of

Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights and the seminar on "Advancing Development Through Cooperation and Promoting Human Rights Through Development" was held in Cairo, capital of Egypt. The event was hosted by the China International Communications Group (CICG) and co-organized by the Foreign Languages Press and the CICG Center for Western Europe and Africa. Around 100 representatives from the political, academic, cultural, media, publishing, and other communities of China, Egypt, Sudan, Bahrain, Morocco, and the Arab League attended the event.

Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of the China International Communications Group (CICG), delivers a speech

Gao Anming (first from right), Essam Sharaf (second from left), Zhang Tao (first from left), and Ali Sharif unveil the book

Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of the CICG, Essam Sharaf, former prime minister of Egypt, Zhang Tao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Egypt, and Munir Al-Fassi, director of the Human Rights Department of the Arab League delivered speeches at the launch ceremony.

The Arabic edition of Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights is translated and published by the Foreign Languages Press. The book, featuring nine themes, includes a series of important discourses by Chinese President Xi Jinping on respecting and protecting human rights. In the event, Gao Anming, Essam Sharaf, Zhang Tao, and Ali Sharif, secretary-general of the Association of Arab-Chinese Friendship Societies, unveiled the Arabic edition of the book. Gao Anming and Zhang Tao presented the books to representatives from some Arab countries.

At the seminar, participants from China and Arab countries, including Yang Chunyan, editorial director of the Foreign Languages Press, Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA), Essam Sihha, member of the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR), Ikram Mohamed Saleh, professor of the Institute of Arab Research and Studies of the Arab League and the International Relations Department of Alzaiem Alazhari University in Sudan, Zhang Xiaoling, director of the Human Rights Research Center of the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C., and Liu Huawen, executive director of the Human Rights Research Center of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, exchanged views on the theme of "Advancing Development Through Cooperation and Promoting Human Rights Through Development". Participants all believed that Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights not only systematically presents the outlook of human rights in contemporary China but also includes important suggestions and proposals regarding China's active participation in and promotion of global human rights governance. It will guide the development of China's human rights cause and make vital contributions to the development of global human rights. Additionally, participants held that one important view of Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights is to recognize the right to development as a fundamental human right, which is a significant supplement to humanity's understanding of the right to development. Therefore, President Xi Jinping's development philosophy is beneficial to developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

