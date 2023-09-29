Mark Lewis Releases Ebook On How To Hire, Fire, And Retain An Employee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark LewisBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Best-selling author, business leader, celebrated executive coach, inspirational speaker, and serial entrepreneur Mark Lewis released his eBook how to "Hire, Fire, and Retain an Employee," available as a free download on his website, .The "Hire, Fire, and Retain an Employee" eBook contains suggestions and steps to effectively hire an employee, from identifying staffing needs to conducting interviews and making a job offer.“Although hiring, firing, and retaining employees are all critical aspects of managing a successful and productive workforce, hiring is the most critical. Each process requires careful consideration and attention to detail to ensure that the employer/employee relationship remains mutually beneficial,” says Mark Lewis.Hiring the right employees and ensuring that they fit into your company culture is essential to the success of any organization. People generally hire for the wrong reasons. Based on a hiring technique Mark developed, he will show you how to make your hiring much more effective. It is essential to follow a structured and thorough hiring process. You should have a primary focus to ensure you will find the best candidates for the job and make the most informed hiring decisions.This eBook also provides information on how to clearly define the job position, use a diverse sourcing strategy, and conduct thorough interviews.“The best way to lose your 'A' players is to tolerate your 'C' players. Too many times, leaders put off letting people go because it's very uncomfortable,“ Lewis adds.Utilizing his extensive experience in guiding and facilitating successful CEO round tables for over a decade, Lewis provides unique insights into the challenges and opportunities facing today's business leaders. His newly released "CEO Round Table Facilitator Playbook" is a ten-month program that designed specifically for executive coaches to inspire and transform leaders by teaching them indispensable skills for accelerated growth and success.For more information on Mark Lewis or how to receive your copy of the eBook on "Hire, Fire, and Retain an Employee", visit or email Mark at .About Mark LewisMark Lewis is an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker and leader. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while also inspiring motivation and insight to help businesses and individuals succeed at all levels. Mark was also recognized as a leading Leadership Coach by the Coach Foundation in 2023. and is also the Amazon best-selling author of the book GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change. In 2005, Mark was chosen by the Governor of Louisiana as Louisiana Technology Leader of the Year. As a member of the Entrepreneurial Organization (EO) of Louisiana, Mark was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and received a worldwide award in Macau, China for EO's Global Excellence in Membership Recruitment.

