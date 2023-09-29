NOHO HOME By Jalene Kanani Announces The Opening Of Their First Retail Pop Up Shop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo by MONICA LAU PHOTOGRAPHY

NOHO HOME's native inspired collection of high performance pillows

Soy Candle - Puakenikeni Scent

NOHO HOME's Grand Opening is October 1st at Ala Moana Center featuring luxury home goods inspired by the authentic exotic beauty of Hawaii's flora and fauna.

- Jalene Kanani BellHONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- NOHO HOME, the premier Hawaiian home decor brand, proudly announces the grand opening of their first retail location. The store opens on October 1 at Ala Moana Center , the largest open-air shopping center in the world. Native Hawaiian Founder and CEO Jalene Kanani Bell launched NOHO HOME in 2019 with her first collection of luxury home goods inspired by Hawaii and native Hawaiian culture.NOHO HOME is a sophisticated island experience cultivated through artful home decor.“In ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language), 'noho' means to exist, to dwell or to be from,” explains designer Jalene Kanani Bell. NOHO HOME offers a captivating blend of contemporary design and traditional Hawaiian inspired looks.The pop-up will feature a variety of her native inspired premium products for the home including high performance pillows, throws, bedding, hand tufted rugs, table linens and gifts with a connection to Hawaii. Each piece in the collection aims to connect consumers with the authentic, lush and exotic beauty of Hawaii's flora and fauna. All of NOHO HOME's products are expertly crafted by artisans, both globally and in Hawaii at their micro factory in Waipahu, Oahu."We're thrilled to be opening our first brick and mortar location at Ala Moana Center. Previously our products were only available online, to the design trade and through our retail partners. This pop up will allow us to introduce our collection to a new audience of customers just in time for the holidays.” Shares Kanani BellThe new retail location will feature a collection of unique home decor and gifts that celebrate Hawaii's natural beauty, culture, and lifestyle, that transport the spirit of aloha into homes worldwide.NOHO HOME Pop UpTo explore the collection and connect authentically to Hawaii into your home, visit NOHO HOME by Jalene Kanani at Ala Moana Center, Honolulu, HI or online at nohohomehawaii.com.About NOHO HOME@nohohome #StyleWithAlohaNOHO HOME is a leading Hawaiian home decor brand committed to bringing the spirit of the islands to homes worldwide. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and sustainability, NOHO HOME offers a range of beautifully crafted products inspired by Hawaii's natural beauty and culture. High res images available for publication.Press + Media InquiriesHilary Sessions Quarry Hill Consulting(415)385-7855

