Poultry Diagnostics Market Projected To Reach US$ 660 Mn By 2031 With 9% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The poultry diagnostics market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9% over the next several years, reaching US$ 660 million. By 2031, the poultry diagnostics industry is anticipated to be valued US$ 660 million.

The poultry diagnostics market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, propelled by the burgeoning global demand for poultry products and the increasing prevalence of poultry diseases. As the poultry industry continues to expand to meet the rising demand for protein-rich food, the need for effective diagnostic tools becomes paramount. Poultry diagnostics involve the identification and monitoring of diseases in poultry farms, ensuring the health and well-being of the birds.

The market is characterized by a surge in technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, leading to more accurate and rapid results. PCR tests, ELISA, and rapid tests are among the widely adopted diagnostic methods in the poultry industry. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostics is gaining traction, offering improved efficiency and precision in disease detection.

Market Challenges: Despite the promising growth, the poultry diagnostics market faces several challenges. One significant obstacle is the high cost associated with advanced diagnostic technologies. Small and medium-sized poultry farmers, particularly in developing regions, may find it challenging to invest in sophisticated diagnostic tools. Moreover, there are concerns about the accessibility of these technologies in remote areas, where poultry farming is prevalent.

The regulatory landscape also poses challenges for market players. Stringent regulations governing the approval and commercialization of diagnostic products can hinder the market's growth. Additionally, the variability in poultry farming practices globally makes it challenging to develop universal diagnostic solutions that cater to diverse conditions and farming methods.

Some big firms dominate the worldwide poultry diagnostics industry. Leading market companies' key strategic activities include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and increased production.

Among the significant developments are:

Zoetis finalized the acquisition of Abaxis, a global manufacturer of on-site veterinary testing equipment, in July 2018, with the goal of strengthening its position in the field of veterinary diagnostics.

BioChek announced the release of a salmonella enteritidis-typhoid-heidelberg DNA test kit and an infectious bronchitis virus RNA test kit for avian samples in March 2018.

Biochek announced the release of the avian influenza H5-H7-H9 multiplex, a PCR test kit for avian influenza diagnosis, in February 2018.

Key Players:





















Thermo Fisher Scientific







Zoetis







GD Animal Health







IDvet







AffiniTech LTD







AgroBioTek Internacional







BioNote







BioChek







Boehringer Ingelheim







MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH BioInGenTech Biotechnologies.

Key Segments Covered in Poultry Diagnostics Industry Research













By Test







ELISA Test (Enzyme-linked Immunoassays)





PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction)





By Disease







Avian Salmonellosis







Avian Influenza







Newcastle Disease







Avian Mycoplasmosis







Avian Pasteurellosis







Infectious Bronchitis







Infectious Bursal Disease







Avian Encephalomyelitis







Avian Reovirus





Chicken Anaemia





By Service







Bacteriology







Virology





Parasitology





By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Central & South America Middle East & Africa

