Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Holley Inc. F/K/A Empower Ltd.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Holley (NYSE: HLLY ). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Holley may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.
Click here to learn more about the investigation: or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on potentially materially false and misleading statements leading up to and following Holley's business combination with Empower Ltd., previously operating as a SPAC.
If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, .
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.
For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
MENAFN29092023003732001241ID1107166749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.