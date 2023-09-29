EDS INVEST 3 Acquired A Controlling Stake In AB SNAIGĖ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
On September 29, 2023, AB SNAIGĖ received a notification from UAB EDS INVEST 3 regarding the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction. UAB EDS INVEST 3 acquired 36,096,193 units of ordinary registered non-material company shares from the former company shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED on September 28, 2023, at a price of 500,000 EUR, i.e., 0.01385 per share unit.
Taking into account the requirements of Article 26 of the Securities Law, UAB EDS INVEST 3 intends to submit a mandatory official offer to purchase the remaining company shares.
General Manager
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone no. +370 652 11997
MENAFN29092023004107003653ID1107166740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.