Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report

Availability of the half-year financial report
The Board of Directors of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits approved the financial statements for the first half of 2023 at its meeting on 28 September 2023.
The half-year financial report includes a half-year activity report, the consolidated half-year financial statements, the statutory auditors' report on the half-year financial statements and a statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.
The half-year financial report is available in the Investors / Regulatory Information / Half-year Financial Report section.
| Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21
| Press contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury
–
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier and San José. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.
