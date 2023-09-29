Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report

Availability of the half-year financial report

The Board of Directors of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits approved the financial statements for the first half of 2023 at its meeting on 28 September 2023.

The half-year financial report includes a half-year activity report, the consolidated half-year financial statements, the statutory auditors' report on the half-year financial statements and a statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The half-year financial report is available in the Investors / Regulatory Information / Half-year Financial Report section.