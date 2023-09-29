FLYFIN AI INTRODUCES NEW AI TAX CONSULTANT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- FlyFin , the world's premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service, launched a free AI-based tax advisor designed to provide freelancers, creators and self-employed individuals – and any taxpayer – with instant answers to any tax questions. Ask AI was built using the entire US tax code to train the AI, then tested and vetted by by FlyFin's team of certified public accountants, who have a combined 250+ years of experience serving self-employed taxpayers .Self-employed and freelance taxpayers typically have more complicated tax questions arising from multiple income streams from multiple sources, and their financial health can often benefit from expert guidance on how to make the best financial decisions. FlyFin's new Ask AI tool provides 100%-accurate answers to complicated tax questions with no waiting and at no cost, on topics from what expenses are deductible to what are the important tax deadlines . Ask AI saves users time and resources by offering crucial tax advice to make the best possible financial decisions by better understanding their finances and meet their tax compliance without errors or delays."We're so excited to roll out this free tool to FlyFin users and all taxpayers, self-employed and otherwise. In an era where taxes only get more complicated each year, and at a time of heightened scrutiny on the part of the IRS, getting the right tax information is crucial to taxpayers' financial health," said Jaideep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of FlyFin.“This is also a revolutionary time thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, and our new tool offers taxpayers expert advice on any tax topic in an instant - something that just wasn't possible before.”Key features of FlyFin's Ask AI:Automated answers to any tax questions with an immediate responseAsk AI is trained to answer questions about deductible expensesThe tool helps self-employed taxpayers classify their expensesAI customizes the answers to each question based on taxpayers' inputAsk AI is trained on the entire US tax codeThe information provided by Ask AI is approved by licensed CPAsTo learn more, visit .About FlyFin AIFlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.

