RED Releases First Studio Album In Three Years, RATED R

RED, RATED R cover artwork.

RED

“Surrogates” Video Premieres, Builds Upon Band's Filmic History, Expands RED's 170+ Million YouTube Views; Fall Headline“The RATED R Tour” Continues Nov. 3

- Randy ArmstrongNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GRAMMY® nominated, RIAA Certified Gold®-selling alternative metal band RED releases RATED R today at digital and streaming outlets globally from RED ENTERTAINMENT / The Fuel Music via . The band's evocative artistry takes center stage on its eighth studio album produced by RED guitarist Anthony Armstrong.Combining the band's signature symphonic elements, piano-driven atmospheres and heavy yet melodic guitarwork with deep-seated and robustly delivered messages, RED's RATED R is a thought-provoking project. The recording tackles several resonant and relevant topics amidst centering on the ideological and interpersonal divisions, confrontations and suffering of modern society.Building upon the story RED has been revealing since its second LP (2009's Innocence & Instinct), fans will appreciate how the band is connecting its filmic past with today's release of the video for its SiriusXM Octane featured RATED R lead single“Surrogates.” Premiered by HardDrive Radio , filmed on location in Utah with an 1888 Old West theme and helmed by the band's drummer Brian Medeiros, the video is the prequel to the entire series that has driven over 170M+ views on YouTube alone.In addition to this performance video, a“The Redeemers” short film will be released featuring RED as suspected outlaws whose sole purpose is to unmask an evil taking over the small town of Condor, Utah. The filming was completed in Utah over a four day shoot and features more than 50 extras as well as horses, guns, bar fights and everything you would expect from an old Western. The film is meant to be another chapter in the ongoing series RED fans have come to love.Along with the videos and“Surrogates” single, recently released tracks“Cold World” (written by Anthony and Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen) and“Minus It All,” RATED R features“Your Devil is a Ghost,” a hard hitting prayer for resolution from past pain that will be added to SiriusXM Octane's playlist next week.RATED R also boasts the band's most expansive lineup since 2015's seminal Of Beauty and Rage. Former percussionist Joe Rickard, who contributed to 2017's GONE and 2020's DECLARATION, returns for mixing, programming and songwriting.“He's done great things on his own with bands such as In Flames and All That Remains,” says Anthony.“We love having him involved whenever we can. He's a blast to work with and a big part of RED's history, so it's exciting to have him on board.”The album also sees arranger/composer David Davidson handling orchestration, Teirney Armstrong sharing her spectacular voice, and various other guests playing their part across the sequence of songs, demonstrating the collaborative and creative hefts of RATED R.The full RATED R track listing follows:01) Surrogates02) Your Devil is a Ghost03) Minus It All04) Cold World05) Tell Me How To Say Goodbye06) The Suffering07) Still Bleeding08) Our Time Will Come09) Last Forever10) EmergencyTaking its new music and fan favorites on an extensive international tour, RED launches the second leg of its The RATED R Tour in the U.S. Nov. 3 in Flint, MI and hits 13-cities across nine states before wrapping up at The Masquerade in Atlanta Nov. 19. Following another string of U.S. dates in the winter/spring, RED is set to rock 135,000+ Graspop Metal Meeting festivalgoers from the mainstage in Belgium next summer with plans to hit additional festivals before traveling to 26 European cities in the fall of 2024.The upcoming fall RATED R Tour, which features Saul and other special guests on select dates, follows:FRI, NOV 3 Flint, MISAT, NOV 4 Milwaukee, WISUN, NOV 5 Minneapolis, MNTUE, NOV 7 Lincoln, NEWED, NOV 8 Inman, KSFRI, NOV 10 Grapevine, TXSAT, NOV 11 San Antonio, TXSUN, NOV 12 Houston, TXTUE, NOV 14 Jefferson, LAWED, NOV 15 Destin, FLFRI, NOV 17 St Petersburg, FLSAT, NOV 18 Jacksonville, FLSUN, NOV 19 Atlanta, GAAll the latest RED tour updates, news and more can be found at:About RED:Rock band RED launched its RIAA Certified Gold album End of Silence in 2006 followed by seven acclaimed albums that together amassed two million albums sold, hundreds of millions of streams, two Top 10 Active Rock singles, three Top 10 Mainstream Rock singles, 24 consecutive No. 1 hits at CRR radio and two Gold-selling singles ("Breathe Into Me," "Already Over"). The band has also received two GRAMMY nominations, six Dove Awards and multiple film, TV and gaming placements while being featured by Conan, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, USA Today, Rolling Stone, Guitar World and many more. Forming RED ENTERTAINMENT and going independent in 2019, the band's touring has taken them to more than 25 countries across 2,500+ concerts. Comprised of Michael Barnes (vocals), identical twin brothers Anthony (guitars) and Randy Armstrong (bass), and Brian Medeiros (drums), RED's musical instrument endorsements include: Westone, PRS Guitars, Peavey.com, Mesa Boogie Amps, Line 6 and more.About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings well over 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at .# # #* FOR MEDIA ONLY: RED, RATED R cover art, photos and other press materials are available to download at .For additional information, music, interviews, photos, etc., contact:

