Detroit Entrepreneur Launches Ventorake For Homeowners Across The United States

- Cody Williams, VentoRakeNEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cody Williams, an entrepreneur based in Detroit, Michigan, has just launched an innovative product that will cut yard-work time in half.Meet VentoRake – a portable, stylish, and easy-to-use device. It is the first-ever leaf rake on the market, combined with a powerful vacuum to pick up all debris, like leaves, small twigs, acorns, and is ideal for homeowners who want to tidy up the yard this fall.VentoRake also just launched on Kickstarter to support its growth.VentoRake is placed on the back and its suction hose takes care of all the heavy lifting around the yard. With this new device, which almost mimics an actual jetpack in design, homeowners can now have the yard raked, mulched, bagged and to the curb in a fraction of the time: no more piles and no more bagging by hand. The device also includes a removable rake head for vacuuming decks and patios, too.Williams, a seasoned pilot in the commercial airline industry, came up with the idea for VentoRake about 20 years ago; the same time he got a“touchdown call” from William Clay Ford Sr., the Detroit Lions Team owner. Ford Sr. asked Williams to fly for him exclusively.Williams spent about two decades flying Ford Sr. across the United States and beyond; however, he never lost sight of his invention.Now retired, Williams is thrilled to finally launch his one-of-a-kind product on the market.“Life happened and being the pilot for William Clary Ford Sr. was an amazing opportunity and it wasn't a job I could turn down,” explains Williams.“Twenty years later, and with many prototypes and brand-name changes, it feels like I just got that big game-winning touchdown of my life with the launch of VentoRake. Homeowners will appreciate how much it will help them around the yard.”VentoRake, which is an IdeaPros Certified Partner in San Diego, includes all sorts of innovative features: it is portable, good for the environment, good for the back, and good for the planet.It is battery powered, and its lightweight backpack vacuum straps securely around the shoulders and waist to leave hands free. It also features a 2-ply paper disposable, leaf vacuum bag that is biodegradable. Simply remove the bag when full, place it at the curb, then slide on a new bag and go.“We are getting great feedback with the product from homeowners,” says Williams.“VentoRake combines a leaf rake with a powerful vacuum, so you can do it all in one step. No more raking up your leaves, then vacuuming them up – it does it all in one pass. Also, VentoRake easily converts to a blower giving you year-round usage, so it's not just a fall tool. Homeowners can use the blower to clean up grass clippings after mowing, or even clear sidewalks, driveways, or porches of light snow during the winter.Williams also explains that another significant advantage of VentoRake is its ability to mulch and bag the collected leaves.“VentoRake has a mulching feature that shreds the leaves into small pieces, reducing their volume significantly. Mulching the leaves not only makes them easier to handle but also offers several benefits for your garden. The mulched leaves can be used as a natural fertilizer, providing essential nutrients to the soil as they decompose. They also act as a protective layer, helping to retain moisture, suppress weed growth, and improve the overall health of your plants,” adds Williams.VentoRake is also a division of Williams & Cary LLC.Learn more about this innovative device and never touch a leaf by hand again:

