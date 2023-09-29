Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Xponential Fitness, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Xponential ( NYSE: XPOF ). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Xponential may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on media reports that more than half of Xponential's studios were losing money, eight out of its 10 brands were unprofitable, and 30 of its stores had been closed.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, .











We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001



SOURCE Ademi LLP