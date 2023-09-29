Statement Of Susan Kennedy On The Passing Of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Kennedy issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein:
"Dianne Feinstein taught a generation of women in politics how to fight like men.
And she taught a generation of men to respect women who know how to fight.
Dianne left a huge, indelible mark on every landscape, every person, and every issue she touched.
She loved California with all her heart."
Susan Kennedy served as a senior aide to Senator Feinstein in Washington D.C. from 1994-1998. Kennedy also ran the California Democratic Party's get-out-the-vote efforts for Feinstein's Senate campaigns in 1992 and 1994.
SOURCE Susan P. Kennedy Inc.
MENAFN29092023003732001241ID1107166708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.