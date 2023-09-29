Oliver Domínguez: From Silence To 'Rebirth' In A Global Musical Journey Entre Sombras Y Melodías

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DISTRITO NACIONAL, SANTO DOMINGO CITY, DOMINICA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With a medley of influences spanning from classical music to contemporary rock, renowned musician, and producer Oliver Domínguez introduces us to his eagerly awaited EP "Renacer". This musical journey narrates his personal voyage from the darker moments towards hope and light.



From his early adolescence, Oliver delved into the music world, inspired by rock n' roll and poetry. After graduating from Full Sail University with a degree in Music Production in 2006, his career has encompassed everything from production and mixing to performance, especially as a bassist. Oliver highlights his time with the band "Zoom" in the Dominican Republic as a formative phase in his journey.



"Renacer" emerges as a five-track EP capturing the essence of Oliver's personal renaissance. "Vuelo Sin Fin" and "Tierra y Mar" stand as testimonies to liberation and complementarity, while "Vientos de Cambio" shines as a tribute to his daughter Paula, the light guiding his path.



Beyond the songs, this project has been a truly global venture. With collaborations from Italy to Bosnia Herzegovina, the EP exemplifies how global talent can converge and create something magical.



Launch Details & Availability



"Renacer" will be available to the public starting Friday, September 29th, on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. For vinyl enthusiasts, a limited edition is eagerly anticipated, available for pre-order at beginning November 2023.



For those wishing to dive deeper into Oliver Domínguez's world, his website not only offers the chance to acquire the EP but also provides videos, lyrics, and exclusive merchandise, including the EP's cover art, perfect for adorning any space.



With a continually evolving career and a clear passion for his craft, Oliver leaves us with a reflection: "Life has its shadows, but every day is an opportunity to be reborn."



Exclusive Interview with Oliver Domínguez



Interviewer: Oliver, it's a pleasure to have you here. Your journey in music has been nothing short of remarkable. What first sparked your interest in the world of music?



Oliver Domínguez: From a very young age, I was drawn to the magic of music. My early teenage years were marked by a deep connection with rock n' roll and poetry. These forms of art allowed me to express my emotions and understand the world around me in a unique way.



Interviewer: You graduated from Full Sail University in 2006 with a degree in Music Production. How did this academic experience shape your career?



Oliver Domínguez: Studying at Full Sail was a transformative experience for me. The university provided me with the tools and knowledge to refine my skills. It's where I learned the technicalities of production, mixing, and mastering, but more importantly, it's where I understood the art of storytelling through music.



Interviewer: Speaking of your journey, you've mentioned your time with the band "Zoom" in the Dominican Republic as formative. Can you tell us more about this period?



Oliver Domínguez: Definitely. Being part of "Zoom" was one of the most enriching experiences of my life. It was a period of immense learning, experimentation, and growth. We were all young, passionate, and eager to leave our mark in the music world. The camaraderie, the long hours of rehearsal, and the thrill of performing live; all these elements made my time with "Zoom" unforgettable.



Interviewer: Your upcoming EP "Renacer" seems deeply personal. What inspired this project?



Oliver Domínguez: "Renacer" is, in many ways, a reflection of my own journey. It's about navigating through the darkest moments and finding hope, light, and a new beginning. Every track in the EP captures a part of my soul, my experiences, and my evolution as an artist.



Interviewer: With such a global collaboration spanning from Italy to Bosnia Herzegovina, how did you manage to bring all these diverse influences together?



Oliver Domínguez: It was a challenging yet beautiful process. Music, I believe, is a universal language. Even with the diverse backgrounds and influences, we all shared a common goal: to create something magical. The collaboration allowed me to explore new horizons and brought a fresh perspective to the EP.



Interviewer: Lastly, if there's one message you'd want listeners to take away from "Renacer", what would it be?



Oliver Domínguez: Life has its shadows, but every day is an opportunity to be reborn. I want listeners to find solace in my music, to understand that no matter how dark it gets, there's always a chance for a new beginning.



Interviewer: Oliver, it's been a pleasure diving into your world. We're eagerly waiting for the release of "Renacer". Thank you for sharing your journey with us.



Oliver Domínguez: Thank you for having me. Music is a gift, and I'm grateful to share it with the world.



For further information, interview requests, or press inquiries, please contact:



Name: Oliver Domínguez



Email:



Phone Number: +1 809 755 7661

Oliver Domínguez

Oliver Domínguez - Renacer

email us here