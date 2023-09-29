Digital Twin Market Size Worth USD 133.7 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 38.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The " Global Digital Twin Market Size By Type, By Technology, By Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast " report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Digital Twin Market , including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Digital Twin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2023 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 133.7 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Digital Twin Market "

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Digital Twin Market Sees Unprecedented Growth Amidst Pandemic Challenges

The global Digital Twin Market is experiencing remarkable growth, transforming industries and revolutionizing decision-making processes across the board. A Digital Twin, a virtual replication of physical entities or systems, is driving innovation and operational efficiency across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, automotive, transportation, and aerospace sectors.

Digital Twin Market Drivers and Industry Insights :

Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors have embraced Digital Twin technology, leveraging its capabilities for drug experimentation, patient monitoring, and medication impact assessments. The energy & power sector is emerging as a significant driver of Digital Twin adoption, with the manufacturing industry optimizing operations through its integration.

Digital Twin Market Outlook and Future Prospects :

The global Digital Twin market's outlook remains promising, driven by the imperative need for data-driven decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency. Through real-time data analysis and predictive modeling, Digital Twins enable organizations to anticipate and optimize the performance of products and processes throughout their lifecycle. The market's growth is further propelled by ongoing advancements in technology, fostering a landscape of innovation and strategic collaborations.

North America stands at the forefront of the Digital Twin revolution, serving as a key innovation center and early adopter of Digital Twins and associated technologies. Major industry players, including General Electric (US), have significantly invested in the sector, underlining the region's market leadership. Their contributions are shaping the industry's future, driving research, and fostering advancements that will redefine how businesses operate in the digital age.

Digital Twin Market Key Players

The "Global Digital Twin Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Swim AI, Robert Bosch, Oracle, SAP, Ansys, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, IBM, and General Electric .

The Digital Twin market represents a pivotal shift in how industries approach decision-making and operational efficiency. As we navigate the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, Digital Twins offer a beacon of innovation, enabling organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Twin Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Digital Twin Market into Type, Technology, Industry, And Geography.

Digital Twin Market, by

Type

o

System Digital Twin

o

Process Digital twin

o

Product Digital Twin

Digital Twin Market, by

Technology

o

Big Data Analytics

o

5G

o

AR, VR, and MR

o

AI and ML

o

Blockchain

Digital Twin Market, by

Industry

o

Retail

o

Telecommunication

o

Agriculture

o

Healthcare

o

Automotive and Transportation

o

Others

Digital Twin Market, by Geography

o

North America



U.S

Canada Mexico

o

Europe



Germany

France

U.K Rest of Europe

o

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India Rest of Asia Pacific

o

ROW



Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Component (Analytics, Data Management), By Vertical (Retail And E-commerce, Travel And Hospitality), By Touchpoint (Web, Mobile, E-Mail), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Twin In Finance Market By Offering Type (Platforms And Solutions, Services), By Application Type (BFSI, Transport And Other Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Twin Technology Market By End-User (Manufacturing Process Planning and Product Design), By Application (Automotive, Aviation, Chemical, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Accessibility Software Market By Product (Color Contrast Checker Software, Website Accessibility Software), By Application (Large Enterprises, SME's), By Geography, And Forecast

Best Business Process Automation Software revitalizing business operations

Visualize Digital Twin Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo -

SOURCE Verified Market Research