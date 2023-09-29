Automotive And Construction Industries Drive Growth In The Global Abrasives Market To 2028





The global abrasives market is expected to reach $74 billion in 2028 from $57.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The report provides comprehensive information regarding the abrasive industry, including details about various types of abrasives, materials used as abrasives, abrasive manufacturers' most commonly used grains, manufacturers' production with values, manufacturers of products using abrasive materials primarily for machine tools, users of abrasive tools and other applications, and users of loose abrasives. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Market Segmentation:

The abrasive market is segmented into the following categories:

Type:



Abrasive Grains Abrasive Products

Application:



Buffing

Honing

Drilling

Grinding

Polishing

Cutting Sharpening

End Use:



Metal Manufacturing

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Energy

Building and Construction Wood and Composites

Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the abrasives market include:



3M Co.

Almatis GmbH

Arc Abrasives Inc.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Fujimi Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sak Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co. Kg

Market Trends:



The growth of the abrasive industry is closely tied to specific industries and overall economic climates in various countries. It can grow or contract drastically based on these factors, such as during the housing construction boom and subsequent collapse in the U.S. in the early 2000s.

The abrasive industry's growth is closely linked to global GDP growth, with higher GDP growth in developing countries contributing to higher growth in the industry. The industry plays a greater role in a country's total GDP during manufacturing-driven growth phases. The revival of oil-based economies can also impact the abrasive industry positively, although the GDPs of these countries have only modest shares on a global basis.

ESG Considerations:

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors are increasingly important in the global abrasives market. This includes consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices followed by manufacturers and suppliers of abrasives.

Key Attributes:



