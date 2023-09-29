Introducing Robinovino: The World's First Wine-Serving Robot At Maria Concetto Winery Tasting Salon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Maria Concetto Winery is constantly innovating to enhance the wine-tasting experience and is thrilled to introduce its latest addition: RobinoVino, the world's first wine-serving robot at a tasting room. This charming and sophisticated robot is here to take guests' wine-tasting adventure to the next level.Unparalleled Wine ServiceRobinoVino is not here to replace Maria Concetto Winery's talented sommeliers but to support them and make the guest experience even more enjoyable. With RobinoVino on their side, guests can savor the moment while he handles the hard work. He can serve up to four different wines for up to four guests simultaneously, ensuring that everyone's glasses are always filled with exquisite Maria Concetto Winery wines.Entertaining PerformancesAs people indulge in Maria Concetto's fine wines, RobinoVino will put on a delightful show of his own. He'll dance and entertain with his charming moves, adding an element of fun and whimsy to the wine-tasting experience. Guests will find themselves not only savoring the wines but also enjoying the lively company of the wine-serving companion.A Toast to RobinoVinoAt the end of a tasting, RobinoVino will graciously ask for tips, giving people the opportunity to express their appreciation for his exceptional service and entertainment. Tips will go a long way in supporting RobinoVino's continuous improvement and ensuring he remains a cherished part of the Maria Concetto Winery family.Come and join the team at Maria Concetto Winery Tasting Salon in Calistoga for an unforgettable wine-tasting experience. Let RobinoVino take care of the wine service while their sommeliers guide guests through the flavors and stories behind each bottle. Together, glasses will be raised to innovation, entertainment and exceptional wine.Book a tasting experience today and be a part of this wine-tasting revolution with RobinoVino, exclusively at Maria Concetto Winery. For a preview of RobinoVino in action, visit .For reservations and inquiries, please visit or contact or (707) 860-5774.Cheers to fine wines and unforgettable moments at Maria Concetto Winery.###

