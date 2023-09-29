Local Bands, Sidewalk Chalk Contest, And Artstop Children's Stations At Cottonwood Art Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cottonwood Art Festival Fall Bands for Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage

Cottonwood Art Festival Fall 2023 Map at Cottonwood Park in Richardson Texas

Cottonwood Art Festival Chalk The Walk Sidewalk Art Contest in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 54th Cottonwood Art Festival is Oct. 7-8 and features local bands, a Chalk the Walk Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, and ArtStop Children's Stations. The Courtyard Stage has an entertaining line-up including The Elton Johns; known as one of the best tribute bands in DFW with an unforgettable costumed performance. Listen to Larry LaDale on the Acoustic Stage as he sings a flash of 80's rock, the grit of blues, and joy of funk music.The Courtyard Stage is located on the East side of Cottonwood Art Festival and scheduled performances are as follows:Saturday, Oct. 7Jon Christopher Davis (10 a.m.)Chant Duplantier (11:45 a.m.)Suzy and the Sissies (1:30 p.m.)Katrina Cain (3:30 p.m.)Extended Play (5:30 p.m.)Sunday, Oct. 8Jessica & Travis (10 a.m.)Blurry Trio (11:45 a.m.)Matt Tedder Band (1:30 p.m.)The Elton Johns (3:30 p.m.)The Acoustic Stage is located on the south end of the Festival and features artists in partnership with the Texas Music Project. TMP programs are customized to offer youth the opportunity to experience the magic of learning and expressing themselves through music. Children of all ages receive instruments, music lessons, and invitations to give live performances. The line-up of local talent includes:Saturday, Oct. 7Microchicks (11 a.m.)Remington (1 p.m.)Jameson Loyd (3 p.m.)Wyatt Martin (5 p.m.)Sunday, Oct. 8Jade Nikol (11 a.m.)Larry LaDale (1 p.m.)Haven Thomas (3 p.m.)Shibby (3:45 p.m.)The inaugural Chalk the Walk Sidewalk Art Contest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Cottonwood Art Festival. Artists ages 12 and up were invited to participate solo or with a team or family of up to four individuals. Each space is approximately 8 feet by 8 feet and may have texture variations.Sign-in for pre-registered artists begins at 10 a.m. and live on-site designs must be completed within six hours, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A panel of three judges will assess the final artwork and award cash prizes of: $500 Best in Show Adult, $400 Best of Show Team/Family, and $250 Best of Show Youth (age 12-17). The $150 People's Choice Award will be determined by an online voting campaign on the Cottonwood Art Festival website. Voting is available on Sunday, Oct. 8 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The winner will be announced on the Cottonwood Art Festival website and social media channels.There's an art to having fun at Cottonwood Art Festival, and the ArtStop Children's Area is where kids of all ages get to experience painting, pottery, weaving, clay sculptures and more. The stations are open during regular Festival hours and located near the south side of the Courtyard Stage. Chiseling, chalk art and magnificent magnets are a few of the free activities. Participation fees start at $2 per activity per child and tickets are available to purchase in the ArtStop booth.Admission, Hours and LocationAdmission for Cottonwood Art Festival is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8. The event is held in the beautifully shaded Cottonwood Park, located at 1321 W. Belt Line Rd. in Richardson, Texas.Hours for the 2023 Fall Festival are:oSaturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. andoSunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Festival ParkingParking is available across from the Festival grounds at the Richardson High School football stadium on Belt Line Road.Shuttles are provided throughout the weekend to and from the parking area.About Cottonwood Art FestivalCelebrating 54 years, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms.

