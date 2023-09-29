Global Smart Pills Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company 's "Smart Pills Global Market Report 2023" comprehensively covers the smart pills market . The market size is projected to reach $7.61 billion by 2027, with an 11.2% CAGR.

The smart pills market growth results from non-invasive procedures. North America is expected to lead. Major players include Medtronic, Olympus, CapsoVision, Novartis, Proteus, Philips, Microchips, BDD Limited, Given Imaging, and Vitality.

Smart Pills Market Segments

. By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

. By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

. By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

. By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, and Other Disease Indications

. By Geography: The global smart pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart pills are used to deliver medication and are equipped with electronic sensors that emit signals to be captured by patches or smartphones when they are swallowed. These pills ensure drug regimen compliance and help track medication adherence of patients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Pills Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Pills Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

