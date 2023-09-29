Recession-Proof Mental Health: New Book Offers Practical Insights Into Overcoming Setbacks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author George R. Leonard challenges the notion that external circumstances determine an individual's personal and professional growth, and instead, helps readers recognize their own worth.

How to Thrive in a Recession is a blueprint for turning setbacks into comebacks, says author, strategic consultant and business coach George R. Leonard.

- George R. Leonard, founder and CEO of Move Nation Media

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Individuals can't control interest rates, inflation or market downturns, but they can control their reactions to less than ideal circumstances, says strategic consultant and business coach George R. Leonard. In his new book, How to Thrive in a Recession:“You vs. You,” Leonard draws upon decades of research to explain possible links between mental health and economic conditions, and provides insight into ways in which readers can improve their individual wellbeing regardless of external circumstances.

“What's the worst thing that's happened to you?” Leonard asked.“Don't go through it; grow through it. Life happens for you, not to you.”

How to Thrive in a Recession:“You vs. You” takes a deep dive into mental health disorders, explains what a recession is, and then explores where the two intersect and actions that can be taken to overcome obstacles.

Leonard challenges the notion that external circumstances determine an individual's personal and professional growth, and instead, helps readers recognize their own worth by guiding them on a journey of self-discovery.

Ultimately, Leonard hopes his practical guidance will equip readers with the tools they need to maintain a resilient mindset and achieve personal growth in the face of adversity.

“You can't change the world until you change yourself,” he added.“It's not where you start, but where you finish. There's no magic pill, and it's not what side of the tracks you're from. It's about what you think and choose to create. Your experiences are not good or bad; it's what you learn from them. No matter what's going on in your life, you have the power of choice. You've got to have a setback, for a comeback!”

About the Author

George R. Leonard is the founder and CEO of Move Nation Media and has nearly three decades of experience in sales, business and entrepreneurship. He has been a business coach, motivational speaker and strategic consultant.

Learn more at , or follow the author on Facebook ( ) and Instagram (therealmovenation).

How to Thrive in a Recession:“You vs. You” is available exclusively from .



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn