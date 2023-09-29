Data Safeguard - Most Fundable Company Finalist - Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Data Safeguard Inc. is delighted to announce that it achieved the <Level of recognition> recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's sixth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Data Safeguard competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth. Watch the event video.

Data Safeguard Inc., an AI Empowered SaaS Company that is solving Data Privacy and Synthetic Fraud global challenges.

Eliminating regulatory fines, preventing fraud losses and building consumer confidence. We are helping organizations achieve compliance with various data privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, NIST, HIPAA, and PCI, by offering robust solutions for managing and safeguarding customer data. Additionally, our Synthetic Fraud solutions play a pivotal role in preventing fraud losses by identifying and thwarting the use of frankenstein identities for fraudulent activities.

"Recognition as a Most Fundable Company of 2023 positions us well with our employees, customers and investors and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership," said Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO. "The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top through data-driven analysis. We thank Pepperdine Graziadio Business School for giving entrepreneurs the platform to showcase their business and set them up for future success."

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Data Safeguard will be profiled on Entrepreneurand will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit , where you can also vote for Data Safeguard through October 9.

About Data Safeguard

The Data Safeguard team is comprised of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs and experienced business and technology executives. Our expertise comes from years of specific industry experience at some of the world's top companies in the financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology segments in Data Privacy, as well as Synthetic Fraud, risk management, artificial intelligence , and machine learning.

Our global network of R&D centers empowers us to develop best-in-class software products using our amazingly innovative international talent.

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2023 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on September 28, 2023 at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center.

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.

Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

