Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Worth $13.8 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period in the PKI market, underscoring the region's strong emphasis on cybersecurity, digital innovation, and regulatory compliance. North America is home to many enterprises, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, all of which rely heavily on robust cybersecurity solutions like PKI to protect sensitive data and ensure secure online transactions. The region's recognition of PKI as a fundamental element of cybersecurity strategy drives its substantial market share. The United States, in particular, has a highly developed cybersecurity ecosystem, with numerous cybersecurity companies, research institutions, and government initiatives focused on enhancing digital security. This environment fosters innovation and adoption of advanced PKI solutions to address emerging threats.

Top Key Companies in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market:

The major players in the Public Key Infrastructure Market are Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US), Softlock (Egypt), SSL(US), LAWtrust (South Africa), SecureMetric (Malaysia), Stormshield (France), and Enigma Information Security Systems (US).

Recent Developments



April 2023 - Thales adds new phishing-resistant hybrid authenticators to its Passwordless Authentication for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Customers offering.

April 2023 - Entrust Introduces Zero Trust Ready Solutions for Multi-Cloud Key Compliance, Next-Generation HSM, and Passwordless Authentication

January 2023 - A comprehensive digital trust system that combines public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate management, and certificate authority (CA) services was introduced by DigiCert. A significant product launch is Trust Lifecycle Manager, which is currently accessible as a component of the DigiCert ONE platform. February 2022 - To increase public trust in the cloud, Thales announced the continuation of its cooperation with Google Cloud. Organizations can confidently use the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) if the connection is stronger. The technique known as ubiquitous data encryption, which combines Thales' Cypher Trust Cloud Key Manager and Google Cloud's Confidential Computing, is activated. Customers can create and manage the encryption keys for data sent to Google Confidential Cloud Computing using the Thales Cypher Trust Data Security Gateway.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Advantages:



Using cryptographic techniques to shield data from unauthorised access and manipulation, PKI offers a solid framework for protecting digital communications and transactions.

Sensitive data is kept private and secure during transmission and storage because to PKI's data encryption capabilities.

Organisations are able to confirm the identity of users and devices before authorising access to sensitive resources thanks to PKI, which enables secure user and device authentication.

Digital signatures can be created and verified with PKI, protecting the integrity and legitimacy of electronic documents and transactions.

PKI offers non-repudiation, which makes it impossible for participants to claim they were not involved in a transaction because digital signatures serve as evidence of validity.

Through techniques like S/MIME (encrypt/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions), PKI can encrypt email connections and protect the confidentiality and integrity of email information.

Organisations can authorise access to systems and data based on certificate validation using PKI-based access controls, which provides an additional layer of protection.

By issuing and managing digital certificates, PKI facilitates identity management by streamlining user access and account management. PKI offers a secure framework for data protection and identity verification, assisting organisations in adhering to legal and compliance standards.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the Public Key Infrastructure Market based on segments based on offering, deployment mode, organization size, application, and vertical with regions covered.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information on the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Public Key Infrastructure Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global Public Key Infrastructure Market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the global Public Key Infrastructure Market.

To profile the key market players, such as top and emerging vendors; provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, and business strategies; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape. To track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements and collaborations.

