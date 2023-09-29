(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks in Play

9/29/2023 - 10:00 AM EST - Laramide Resources Ltd. : Announced assay results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Amphitheatre exploration target at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia. These results are the first received from a 4,000+ metre exploratory drill program announced July 19. The program was designed to include a mixture of infill but also to test new prospects for possible expansion across four discrete targets, which are described in more detail below. This season's exploration campaign in Australia also includes on ground exploration and target generation at the Company's contiguous Murphy Project in the Northern Territory, which will be the subject of a separate news release in the coming weeks. Laramide Resources Ltd. shares T.LAM are trading down $0.02 at $0.66.

