(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Uranium Energy Slides on FY Figures

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) shares rose after the company said its fiscal full-year revenue came in at $164.4 million, dwarfing the $23.2 million seen a year ago. Uranium Energy lost one cent per share in the year on a GAAP basis, marking a turn after earning two cents per share in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 weighted average sales price was $52.05 per pound U3O8 versus an average spot price of approximately $51.24 per pound over the period. Proceeds from realized gains materially reduced capital requirements for accretive acquisitions.

Completed $340.0 million in acquisitions to create the largest diversified North American focused portfolio.

UEC's attributable resources now total 226.2 million pounds U3O8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U3O8 in the Inferred category across all its projects, cementing UEC's status as one of the largest and diversified North American focused uranium companies.

Proudly supplied uranium to the United States Department of Energy to establish the Strategic Uranium Reserve with the sale of 300,000 pounds of U3O8 for $17.85 million.

Established UEC as one of the largest resource and land holders in Canada's Athabasca Basin with the successful acquisitions of UEX Corp., the world-class Roughrider Uranium Project and a portfolio of exploration projects from Rio Tinto.

UEC shares dropped 24 cents, or 4.3%, to $5.36.

