Wreckless Strangers Release New EP Orange Sky Dream And Announce Exclusive Fan Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orange Sky Dream Cover Art

- Amber Morris (Lead Vocals)SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bay Area-based supergroup Wreckless Strangers , have released their eagerly awaited EP, Orange Sky Dream . The six-piece band teamed up with 4x GRAMMY award-winning producer Dave Way(Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Sheryl Crow, Phoebe Bridgers, Moonalice and more) to bring Orange Sky Dream to life.Orange Sky Dream derives its name from a powerful and timely source of inspiration – the environmental crises gripping the planet, particularly in the band's home state of California, where San Francisco was famously blanketed by orange skies in 2020 due to wildfires. Beyond environmental advocacy, Orange Sky Dream explores diverse themes, from female empowerment to fostering empathy in a world that often seems divided. These messages are skillfully woven into a musical tapestry of rockin' guitar solos, captivating beats, and of course, the Strangers' distinctive fusion of blues, R&B, Americana, and rock 'n' roll.Amber Morris (lead vocals) reflects,“Orange Sky Dream contains a lot of personal and shared experiences that were born in a unique time frame, which set the table for a lot of emotion and truth to spill out musically. Our incredible producer Dave Way magnified the Wreckless sound. He met us where we were at, and took us further than we've ever been. He's a musical powerhouse, with so much creativity and knowledge!"In celebration of the EP's release, Wreckless Strangers have launched a giveaway. Fans can enter for a chance to win a basket of orange themed goodies personally handpicked by members of the band. Click here to enter the giveaway.Wreckless Strangers' EP release party will take place at the iconic Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, CA on December 7th. They will be co-billing the night with Mark Karan's Buds. Tickets are available now on Wreckless Strangers' website.Orange Sky Dream is set to captivate audiences with its distinctive blend of musical genres and its poignant message, serving a testament to Wreckless Strangers' commitment to delivering a musical experience that not only entertains but also inspires.

Katharine Richardson

Richlynn Group

+1 615-970-7474

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

"Fast Girls" Single - Lyric Video