Export Revenue Of Azerbaijan's Azerkosmos Decreases By 26%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-August of this year, Azercosmos, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, exported services worth $12.7 million (AZN 21.6 million) to 45 countries, Azernews reports, citing the Export Review.

Compared to the same period last year, this is nine countries more and $4.5 million (AZN 7.65 million), or 26.2%, less than a year earlier.

In August alone, Azercosmos exported services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite) to 40 countries for $1.5 million (AZN 2.55 million).

In eight months, Azercosmos sold the most services to the UK ($3.6 million) (AZN 6.12 million), Luxembourg ($2.7 million) (AZN 4.6 million), UAE ($1.1 million) (AZN 1.87 million), Germany ($713,200) (AZN 1.212 million), and Nigeria ($539,900) (AZN 917.8 thousand).