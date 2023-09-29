Visit Of Relevant UN Agencies To Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Be Conducted In Coming Days - MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has invited relevant UN agencies to visit its
Garabagh region, Azernews reports, citing Aykhan
Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.
As it is well-known, for a long period of time, during the
occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia, the Armenian
side has always blocked or restricted international missions from
visiting the occupied territories to verify the results of
occupation, destruction, illegal activities, including illegal
settlements. Moreover, even following limited missions, Armenia
either ignored or misinterpreted their findings.
Despite the mentioned inactions, following the anti-terrorism
measures conducted several days ago, Azerbaijan has invited
relevant UN agencies to visit its Garabagh region. Such a visit
will be conducted in the coming days under the auspices of the UN
Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, in line with the UN-Azerbaijan
Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025).
The visit will create an opportunity to familiarize with the
current humanitarian activities of Azerbaijan in the region.
Moreover, certain infrastructure restoration, the process of
disarmament and seizure of weaponry from illegal Armenian armed
forces, and threats emanating from the landmines will be
demonstrated to the members of the team.
