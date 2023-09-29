Looking At Garabagh From Baku Like Looking At Anatolia From Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Güngör Yavuzaslan
We were in Baku in September 2023...
The awards of the "27th Zoom International News Footage
Competition," organized by the Association of News Cameramen of
Turkiye with the contributions of the Presidency of Communications
of the Republic of Turkiye, were held in Baku on September 26. With
the 44-day victory march (military song) and the Shusha memorandum
signed afterward, Turkish and Azerbaijani media are advancing the
strategic cooperation process. Of course, the architects of the
work are Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Altun and Hikmet Hacıyev.
21 September last victory in
Garabagh...
Azerbaijani armed forces launched anti-terrorist activities
against the illegitimate elements remaining in Garabagh on
September 21. In 23 hours, results were obtained and the process of
disarmament of the region and elimination of illegitimate elements
began. During this exact period, Turkish President Erdoğan came to
Nakhchivan. Victory, diplomacy, and a fast process. And we
delivered the latest and most important news from Baku to both
Azerbaijani and Turkish media. The process that took place was the
embodiment of the motto "Unity in Language, in Ideas, in Work".
Strategic communication...
Nowadays, studies that provide result-oriented interaction with
new media beyond the traditional media understanding come to the
fore. The liberation of Garabagh from invasion and the latest
victory by the TURKIC side created a successful media army behind
the front. The joint work of the President of Communications of the
Turkish Republic Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Altun, and the Advisor to the
Azerbaijani President, Hikmet Hacıyev, was reflected on the field.
The process that intensified in 2020 reached its peak with the
Shusha agreement. In accordance with the "Memorandum of
Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Media
between the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan"
signed on December 10, 2020, taking into account the possibilities
of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Media Platform, we will further increase
cooperation in the fields of information, communication and social
diplomacy between the relevant institutions of the two countries,
and within this framework, frequent meetings and exchanges
regarding information would be held between the foreign ministries.
Türkiye-Azerbaijan Media Platform is now more effective.
There is a lot to tell...
Ganira Pashayeva invited me to Baku as a journalist. When I
first landed in Baku, I happily participated in a school's event
for disabled students. A young girl in a wheelchair sang the folk
song "Garabakh is Always the Mother of Dreams" to us. Then I went
to Tovuz. Ganira always told me about Shusha and Garabagh. "And you
are a journalist who travels a lot and you have spoken about our
Garabagh struggle," she said. So I promised her and said, "One day,
I will listen to this folk song and drink tea in Shusha." I drank
that tea in Shusha in 2022. Last time, we spoke on the phone after
a TV broadcast during the anti-terror activities on September 21. I
said, 'Look, Khankendi is now free from invasion. Now it's time to
drink tea." Ganira said to me, "InshaAllah, son of Garabagh."
"Get up, Ganira, get up, we will go to Khankendi," I said.
Garabagh is Azerbaijan!
Güngör Yavuzaslan is a Turkish reporter who conducts
political and social research on the Turkic world and the Middle
East.
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107165619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.