New Management, Supervisory Board To Operate At Energoatom At Year Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State Enterprise National Nuclear Power Company Energoatom will become a joint-stock company. The process of selecting an independent supervisory board will be launched, and it will appoint new management.

Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We expect that by year end, Energoatom will become a JSC and the process of selecting an independent supervisory board will be launched. It will decide on the new management. We expect that the supervisory board at Energoatom will be in place and operational in the first quarter of next year, and a little later it will appoint new management," the deputy minister said.

Sobolev noted that the ministry is working on the corporatization of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine and Energoatom. This is necessary for the stable and efficient functioning of the energy sector and to increase partners' trust in it to be able to attract more investment.

"After all, the enemy is constantly attacking our energy system, so it is important to quickly attract funding for the restoration of these companies. No one will provide large resources without trust. That is why it is important to implement modern corporate governance," Sobolev added.

As reported, Energoatom brought all seven NPP units to full capacity.