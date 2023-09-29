Economy Ministry: 50 Unnecessary Permits Canceled In Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the nine months of the Interagency Working Group on Deregulation's work, 50 unnecessary permits have been canceled in Ukraine, and another 200 are planned to be canceled next year.

Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We have a special interagency working group co-chaired by our Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. Together we review all regulatory instruments that exist in the country and analyze their feasibility. We have already analyzed over 1,000 different permits in various industries and see that at least 250 should be canceled. In the nine months of this group's work, 50 unnecessary permits have already been canceled. Next year we will cancel the rest," the deputy minister said.

Sobolev noted that permits are canceled if they are outdated and no longer needed, or if they duplicate each other. For example, double registration of documents for used cars.

"We are currently auditing business inspections, and there is also duplication of powers. We have thirty agencies that carry out more than 80 types of business inspections. It happens that three different authorities come to one company with similar inspections, so it will be easier for the company if these inspections are combined," Sobolev said.

As reported, the Interagency Working Group on Accelerated Review of State Regulation of Economic Activity (IWG on Deregulation) started its work in January 2023.

Last year, government agencies fulfilled the action plan for deregulation of economic activity by 64%. Over the past two years, its implementation has accelerated by 20%.