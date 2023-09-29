More Than ₴67 Million Allocated For Restoration Of House Destroyed By Russian Missile In Uman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state budget has allocated 67.6 million hryvnias for the repair of a building destroyed by a Russian missile on April 28 in Uman, the Cherkasy region.



Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to move forward with the plan to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile hitting a high-rise building in Uman on April 28. We have already launched a tender for the reconstruction of the building. RMA submitted this project for funding from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. It was selected by a special commission. As a result, UAH 67.6 million was allocated from the state budget for the restoration of the house," he wrote in the post.

As reported, in the morning on April 28, a Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Uman on Zakhystnykiv Ukrainy Street. Twenty-four people were killed.