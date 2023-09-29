Azerbaijan To Return More Native People To Liberated Lands Up Until 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. About 7,000
more people are planned to be returned to the liberated territories
of Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev
told reporters, Trend reports.
Guliyev made the remark at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban
Development Forum, themed“Sustainable cities as a leading force
for economic development and the fight against inequality,” as part
of the“Urban Week 2023” events, organized jointly with the UN
Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), in Zangilan.
He noted that the people will be returned to Lachin and Fuzuli
districts.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs
have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in the
liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.
