It Is Time To Work On Draft Peace Agreement - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. It is time to work on the draft peace agreement, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

