Baku Higher Oil School Hosts Event Called“4SIM TALKS” (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth
Industrial Revolution (4SIM) is launching a series of events called
“4SIM Talks”.
The main goal of this initiative is to raise awareness among
representatives of higher education institutions, public and
private sectors about the technologies of the 4th industrial
revolution, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of things,
big data base, cloud technologies, blockchain, 3D printing, virtual
and augmented reality, assist in creating a successful roadmap for
university students wishing to make a career in this field, and
share global experience in this field.
The first session of the 4SIM Talks series of events was held at
Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).
Speaking at the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized the
importance of using artificial intelligence technologies in modern
times and noted that Baku Higher Oil School is carrying out
important work in this direction and it is planned to create an
Artificial Intelligence specialty and an Artificial Intelligence
Center at BHOS in the near future.
4SIM Executive Director Fariz Jafarov provided extensive
information on the activities of 4SIM, current projects, AI
initiatives envisaged in the New Generation Economy Strategy,
cooperation between 4SIM and the World Economic Forum, the
application of artificial intelligence in various fields,
legislation and regulatory mechanisms in this area.
AI Head of the 4SIM project Ruslan Zeynalzade made a
presentation about artificial intelligence, its history and types.
Head of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform
of the World Economic Forum Hubert Halope gave a presentation on
the areas of application of artificial intelligence. Head of QSS
Etibar Huseynli spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in
education. Ulvi Zamanbekov and Asad Safarrov, data specialists at
the Caspian Innovation Center, spoke about the use of artificial
intelligence in the oil and gas sector. Data Specialist at Express
Bank Takhmina Huseynova made a presentation“Application of
artificial intelligence in the banking sector.”
Then the speakers answered questions from the event
participants.
Note: In order to increase the awareness on the application
of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, it is planned to
regularly organize a series of events called“4SIM Talks” in
various audiences.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107165611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.