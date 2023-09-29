No More Separatism On Our Lands, This Is Demonstration Of Our Strong Political Will - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. On the 8th of
November 2020, when our Army liberated Shusha. Actually, that
victory was the symbol of our will. Two days after, Armenia
capitulated and Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation, President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd
Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.
"On 23rd of April this year, when we established the border
checkpoint on our border with Armenia in Lachin district, we
totally restored our territorial integrity because we started to
control completely all our borders. On the 20th of September, this
year, we restored totally our sovereignty. So no more gray zones,
no more illegal structures, no more separatism on our land. I think
that this demonstration of strong political will, unity of the
people of Azerbaijan, and also the readiness of the Azerbaijani
government for peace with Armenia, is a good signal to all those
who still think about revenge and live with revanchist ideas. They
need to put that down," President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107165610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.