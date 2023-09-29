No More Separatism On Our Lands, This Is Demonstration Of Our Strong Political Will - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. On the 8th of November 2020, when our Army liberated Shusha. Actually, that victory was the symbol of our will. Two days after, Armenia capitulated and Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"On 23rd of April this year, when we established the border checkpoint on our border with Armenia in Lachin district, we totally restored our territorial integrity because we started to control completely all our borders. On the 20th of September, this year, we restored totally our sovereignty. So no more gray zones, no more illegal structures, no more separatism on our land. I think that this demonstration of strong political will, unity of the people of Azerbaijan, and also the readiness of the Azerbaijani government for peace with Armenia, is a good signal to all those who still think about revenge and live with revanchist ideas. They need to put that down," President Ilham Aliyev said.