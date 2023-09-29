Special Pricing On Select RV & Powersports Models Until October 31St

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 28, 2023 11:17 am - Genuine RV & Powersports has announced special pricing on a lineup of premium RV and Powersports models until October 31st.

Genuine RV & Powersports offers adventure enthusiasts a golden opportunity with the outdoor season in full swing. The well-regarded dealer, boasting locations in Nacogdoches, TX, Idabel, OK, and Texarkana, TX, has announced special pricing on a lineup of premium RV and Powersports models until October 31st.

Customers can now enjoy substantial savings on top-quality products. Some of the featured items include:

1. 2023 Sunset Park RV Sunray 109 Sport

Sale Price: $14,995 or approximately $129 monthly for 180 months.

This compact teardrop camper weighs just 1,320 pounds. It features an interior sofa that converts to a 54x74 bed and an exterior kitchen with a sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. This model also has a furnace, A/C, and stereo. Purchase includes a thorough inspection and essential accessories.

2. 2024 Keystone 2 Cougar 100RK FW

Sale Price: $39,995 or approximately $399 monthly for 180 months.

This 5th Wheel boasts a modern rear kitchen and Solar Flex Protect 220 with dual ACs. It's outfitted with a ten cf refrigerator, 40" LED TV, on-demand water heater, and a robust 3,000 lb towing hitch. Purchase includes inspection and essential set-up components.

3. 2022 Prime Time Avenger LT 17BHS

Sale Price: $21,995 or approximately $189 monthly for 180 months.

Meticulously engineered for satisfaction, this RV boasts hand-crafted doors, luxury interiors, and industry-leading features. Enjoy its aerodynamic profile, LED-lit power awning, spacious vented interiors, and stainless steel kitchen.

4. 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000

Sale Price: $21,995 or approximately $379 monthly for 96 months.

This Powersports model is a robust utility side-by-side with a powerful 82 HP engine. With a 2,500-lb towing capacity, impressive 13" clearance, and roomy space for six, it's built for performance and comfort.

The outdoors offers a world of exploration, and Genuine RV & Powersports aims to equip its customers with the best. With these unbeatable prices, the premier dealer is excited to make adventures more accessible.

Those eager to explore the offerings or learn more about the special pricing are encouraged to visit any of the company's locations. Or, contact their dedicated team at (936) 569-2523 before October 31st.

About Genuine RV & Powersports

Genuine RV & Powersports has carved its niche as a foremost provider of recreational vehicles to the communities of East Texas, Southeastern Oklahoma, and North America. More than just a dealer, the company serves as a beacon for outdoor enthusiasts, offering services and products designed to complement the thrill of the great outdoors.