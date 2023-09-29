Launch Of Corporate Gift Box With Hariba Dairy Farm's Opulent Dry Fruit Delights And Kaju Katli

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 29, 2023 2:11 am - Hariba Dairy Farm introduces an exquisite Corporate Gift Boxing collection, featuring handcrafted Dry Fruit Punch Sweets, sumptuous Kaju Katli, and an innovative blend of Dryfruit Punch with Dates for festival.

Mumbai, 10th October 2023 Hariba Dairy Farm, renowned for its premium dairy products and traditional sweets, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Corporate Gift Boxing collection featuring a delectable assortment of Dry Fruit Punch Sweets, Kaju Katli, and an exquisite blend of Dryfruit Punch with Dates.

As a trusted name in the industry, Hariba Dairy Farm has consistently delighted customers with its commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. This new offering further exemplifies their dedication to providing distinctive and memorable gifts for corporate occasions.

Elevating Corporate Gifting

Hariba Dairy Farm understands the significance of corporate gifting in building and nurturing professional relationships. The new Corporate Gift Sweet Box collection showcases their commitment to providing unique and elegant gift options that leave a lasting impression.

Exquisite Dry Fruit Punch Sweets

The cornerstone of this collection is the handcrafted Dry Fruit Punch Sweets, meticulously prepared using the finest assortment of dried fruits, nuts, and a touch of aromatic spices. Each piece is a testament to the expertise and attention to detail that Hariba Dairy Farm is known for.

Sumptuous Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli, a beloved traditional sweet, takes center stage in this collection. Made from premium cashews and enriched with the goodness of ghee, each bite is an indulgent experience. Hariba Dairy Farm's Kaju Katli is renowned for its melt-in-the-mouth texture and irresistible flavor.

Innovative Dryfruit Punch with Dates

The collection also introduces an innovative blend of Dryfruit Punch with Dates. This delightful concoction combines the natural sweetness of dates with a medley of dried fruits and nuts, resulting in a unique and nutritious treat that is both wholesome and delectable.

Elegantly Packaged Gift Boxes

Hariba Dairy Farm understands the importance of presentation in gifting. Each item in the Corporate Gift Boxing collection is meticulously arranged in elegant, eco-friendly packaging. The thoughtfully designed boxes are not only a visual delight but also reflect the premium quality of the contents within.

Personalization and Customization

Recognizing the diverse preferences of corporate clients, Hariba Dairy Farm offers customization options for the gift boxes. From personalized messages to tailored packaging, clients have the flexibility to create a truly bespoke gifting experience that aligns with their brand and ethos.

Ideal for Corporate Occasions

The Corporate Gift Boxing collection from Hariba Dairy Farm is perfect for a wide range of corporate occasions, including:

. Employee Recognition and Appreciation

. Client Appreciation Gifts

. Festive Celebrations

. Business Milestones and Anniversaries

. Conference and Seminar Giveaways

About Hariba Dairy Farm

Hariba Dairy Farm has been a trusted name in the dairy and confectionery industry for over 15th years. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, organic sweets and customer satisfaction, the farm has earned a reputation for delivering products that embody the rich traditions of Indian sweets and dairy delicacies.

Availability

The Corporate Gift Boxing collection featuring Dry Fruit Punch Sweets, Kaju Katli, and Dryfruit Punch with Dates is now available for orders. For inquiries, please visit our website at haribadairyfarm.

About the Launch

The launch of the Corporate Gift Boxing collection is a significant milestone for Hariba Dairy Farm. It reflects their dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. This collection is poised to redefine the corporate gifting experience, offering clients a distinctive and memorable way to express gratitude and appreciation for the coming festivals.

For media inquiries, please contact: Mehul Sutariya CEO at“Hariba Dairy Farm”