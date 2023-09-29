Shreveport's Top Outdoor Lighting Company Installs LED Landscaping Displays

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 29, 2023 7:10 am - If you want to seriously improve the exterior of your home, consider getting a landscape or holiday lighting system from the experts at Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting (318-218-2222) in Shreveport, LA!

Landscaping, by itself, adds a lot to an outdoor space, but when you combine it with a smart and stylish lighting system like those provided by Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting, things go to a whole other level!

The Shreveport, LA company's outdoor lighting options are designed to help you enhance the exterior of your home and highlight landscaping features that you want to showcase. They'll even help you design and set up seasonal holiday lighting displays as well!

Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting's technicians can install a variety of residential landscape lighting systems. The systems are all energy-efficient and weatherproof and can be customized to fit the unique layout of your outdoor space.

Typically, the systems are used to illuminate both decorative features like fishponds and flowerbeds and practical features like pathways and staircases. Sometimes though-instead of highlighting features of outdoor spaces-landscape and outdoor lighting are used to create distinct silhouettes and shadows and add depth through negative space.

Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting will meet with you to discuss your vision for the project, your budget, and the type of lights you want to use. They will use their expertise to advise you on things like light placement and wire concealment.

Landscape and outdoor lighting systems significantly improve your home's curb appeal, which in turn can increase its value. Outdoor lighting systems also provide added safety and security, allowing your guests to more easily navigate your outdoor space while deterring potential intruders from trying to break in.

In addition to landscape lighting, Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting's technicians can help you design and install seasonal and decorative lighting displays ahead of the holidays. These displays use many of the same lighting options as the landscape systems but will often feature multiple colors and strobe effects.

“If you're looking to add some personality and flair to your home's exterior, landscape and outdoor lighting is a great place to start,” said a spokesperson for the company.“Not only do these lighting options add curb appeal and create a warm and inviting atmosphere, but they also provide an added layer of security for your home.”

If you're interested in hiring Johnson Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting to help with your landscape and holiday lighting projects, you can call the number in the description or fill out the contact form on their website. Should you require other home improvement services, the company's technicians can install, repair, and maintain irrigation, sprinkler, and drainage systems.

