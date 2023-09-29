Global Lipid Nanoparticles CDMO Market To Witness A Robust Growth Rate - Explore Top Market Firms

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 29, 2023 7:44 am - Adoption of LNPs in the fight against COVID-19, a rich pipeline of LNP-related drugs, and private equity investments in lipid nanoparticles CDMOs are some of the primary drivers driving the worldwide lipid nanoparticles CDMO market.

Lipid nanoparticles are lipid-based nanoparticles. These are spherical vesicles composed of ionizable lipids and lipid nanoparticles that play an crucial role in the protection and transport of mRNA to cells. It has emerged as a potential vehicle for delivering a number of medicines in recent years.

Adoption of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) in the Fight Against COVID-19 Drives the Growth of the Lipid Nanoparticles CDMO Market

Lipids are chemicals that serve as the foundation for living cells and are critical for mRNA-based therapeutics. A lipid nanoparticle (LNP) consisting of particular lipids surrounds the mRNA. The LNP protects the mRNA from destruction and transports it into the cell, where it is released. LNPs are now regarded the most sophisticated medication delivery method and have received global acceptability in the battle against COVID-19 because to their adaptability.

“The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 boosted the demand for lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-mediated drug delivery for RNA vaccines and therapeutics. As projects entered the commercialization stage from the clinical trial stage, developers were more challenged to ensure consistency in LNP formulation as the necessary quantities increased.”- Senior Scientist, Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO, USA

A robust pipeline of drugs related to lipid nanoparticles (LNP) drives demand for lipid nanoparticles CDMOs.

LNPs can carry unstable genetic resources like mRNA and gene treatments into cells while safeguarding them. Over 2,000 LNP-related pipeline medications are now under development throughout the world. The need for contract manufacture of pharmaceuticals for clinical trials and commercial mass production is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. Leading market companies are swiftly implementing aggressive expansion tactics to enter the global lipid nanoparticles CDMO market, citing the tremendous growth possibilities of LNPs.

. In May 2023, Inventage Lab signed a co-development and manufacturing (CDMO) commercialization agreement with EuBiologics for LNP production.

Investments by Private Equity Companies in Lipid Nanoparticle CDMOs Fuels the Lipid Nanoparticles CDMO Market Growth

Many private equity firms have increased their investments in Lipid Nanoparticles CDMOs, citing the attractive development potential of the global lipid nanoparticles CDMO market.

. In June 2023, Vernal Biosciences, an mRNA and LNP Contract CDMO announcedthat it had completed a $20MM funding round led by Ampersand Capital Partners and Charles River Labs, with participation from Dynamk Capital and the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, to expand its GMP mRNA and LNP manufacturing capabilities.

. In August 2022, Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specialized in growth equity investments in the healthcare business, announced a majority recapitalization of Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused CDMO that provides microspheres and polymer and lipid nanoparticles.

Evonik Health Care, Merck, CordenPharma, Phosphorex, eTheRNA Manufacturing, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Helix Biotech, BIOVECTRA, Vernal Biosciences, and others are among the well-established and upcoming companies in the lipid nanoparticles CDMO market.

Key Market Players Adopt Aggressive Growth Strategies to Establish Their Foothold in the Lipid Nanoparticles CDMO Market

To get a bigger market share, key players in the global lipid nanoparticles CDMO market are pursuing aggressive expansion tactics such as increasing production capacities, acquiring connected businesses, and entering into agreements or partnerships with related firms.

For instance,

. In March 2023, Evonik open new facilities in Lafayette, Indiana, in the United States and Hanau, Germany for pharmaceutical lipids.

. In March 2022, CordenPharma increased its lipid manufacturing capacity to support mRNA vaccines.

The global lipid nanoparticles CDMO market is expected to expand in the future years as a result of the expanding application scope of lipid nanoparticles in vaccines, cancer treatments, gene therapy products, and aggressive expansion tactics employed by global market participants.