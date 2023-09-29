Raysearch Receives Order For Raystation And Raycare In Italy

The order includes implementation of both RayStation and RayCare at C.R.O. Aviano. The combination of RayStation and RayCare provides an integrated and unified solution throughout the complete workflow, when combined with an IBA proton therapy machine.

IBA signed the contract with C.R.O. Aviano in November 2021 following a comprehensive vendor selection process. RaySearch partnered with IBA for the public tender and the center has now decided to select RayStation and RayCare. RayStation includes a complete set of licencs for pencil beam scanning, including automatic proton therapy planning using machine learning techniques. RayCare includes licences to cover the workflow management and the treatment delivery for all patients treated with proton therapy.

C.R.O. Aviano is expected to start treating patients by the end of 2024.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased to provide C.R.O. Aviano with RayStation and RayCare. The adoption of both RaySearch solutions at C.R.O. Aviano will enhance implementation efficiency as well as the possibility to optimize clinical excellence of proton therapy at this center. For RaySearch, this agreement further strengthens our prominent role in both treatment planning and oncology information systems for proton therapy centers in Europe."

The total order value is EUR 1.7 million (approximately SEK 19 million). A service contract is not included but is expected to be added at a later stage.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download: