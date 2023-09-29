Berkshire Hills Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">BHLB ) third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:

Earnings Release: Friday, October 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)

Conference Call: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Webcast (listen-only): Register at:

Dial-in Number: Toll Free: 888 259 6580; Conference ID: 52850175

Webcast Replay:

(for the live webcast and the replay)

Telephone Replay: Toll Free: 877-674-7070; Passcode 850175 # (available for one week)

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of nearly 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected] Tel: (617) 641-9206

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.