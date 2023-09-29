Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Li.Fi, A Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregation Protocol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 29, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Li.Fi

OKX Wallet has integrated with Li.Fi , a Cross-chain Bridge Aggregation Protocol. LI.FI aggregates DEXs and bridges and abstracts away decisions that would normally need to be made by the user or developer. LI.FI's goal is to completely abstract away the process of bridging assets for the user.

To access Li.Fi with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Li.Fi via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

